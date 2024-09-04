“I’m too stupid for this”: Spiritbox tease new music with weird online puzzle thing

Spiritbox are teasing new music with a puzzle on their website.

The Canadian prog/metalcore stars posted a link on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday (September 3). When followed, it takes the user to a game where snippets of music, seemingly from an unreleased track by the band, need to be arranged in the correct order for a secret message to be revealed.

Multiple fans have struggled with ordering the short clips. “I am dumb okay,” says one X reply. “This was way too hard! But I'm excited for what's coming,” states another. Another user responds with a simple, “i’m too stupid for this ❤️”

However, according to screenshots from those who’ve solved the puzzle, the reward is a countdown that’s due to expire at midnight UK time this Friday, September 6. Given that access to the puzzle requires the user to pre-save something on the streaming service of their choice, this is likely the release date for Spiritbox’s next single.

Spiritbox’s latest release is 2023 EP The Fear Of Fear. In December, vocalist Courtney LaPlante told Revolver that the band hope to release new music soon.

“I’m looking forward to making new music,” she said. “That’s the thing that has been missing for most of this year. ’Cause we have our new EP, but we made it at the beginning of the year. So it feels time to incubate something new.”

When asked what Spiritbox’s next release will sound like, LaPlante said, “I don’t really know. But I do think that whatever it is will feel very flexible. We wanted to prove that we could edit our songs down to letting the songs speak for themselves, and not have the band overplaying and stumbling all over the songs.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spiritbox will tour the US with Korn in September and October. The band will then headline a run of shows in Europe in 2025, with one date at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace. See their full list of announced European gigs below.

Make sure you turn 🔊onSeptember 3, 2024

Feb 13: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Feb 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 16: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands

Feb 18: Paris L’Olympia, France

Feb 19: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 20: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Feb 22: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Feb 23: Hamburg Freiheit 36, Germany