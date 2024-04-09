Listen to new Architects single Curse, produced by ex-Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish

Architects have released a new single produced and co-written by former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish.

The track, Curse, came out today (April 9) and follows fellow standalone single Seeing Red, which was released in December.

The UK metalcore band and Fish, who joined Bring Me The Horizon in 2012 and departed last year, previously collaborated for the 2017 single Doomsday.

Architects first teased the release of a second single produced by Fish last week, posting an image of their logo on socials with the word Curse, plus Fish’s account tagged in the picture.

Curse is being released at a controversial and seemingly fractious time in the Architects camp.

The band’s guitarist, Adam Christianson, was accused of endorsing homophobic rhetoric online in January.

On X (formerly Twitter), the musician shared a video of MMA fighter Sean Strickland calling a reporter “a weak fucking man” for saying he wouldn’t mind if he had a gay son.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“You’re part of the fucking problem, you elected Justin Trudeau,” Strickland adds in the footage.

Christianson deleted the post amidst backlash and apologised.

The guitarist wrote in a now-deleted post: “Shit! That retweet was a total accident!! I don’t endorse anything that guy says other than fuck Trudeau. Sorry for the panic everyone! Complete all-thumbs moment.”

Drummer Dan Searle replied to Christianson’s apology post on X by simply saying, “Knob.” That response has since been deleted.

Vocalist Sam Carter acknowledged the situation onstage during an Architects concert on January 25.

The singer said (according to Loudwire): “No one on this stage judges anybody for their gender, their race, and whoever they are in love with. We never have, we never will.

“That is not what this band stands for. And that is not what this band will ever stand for. We love every single one of you.”

Architects plan to tour prolifically for the remainder of 2024, first with a series of shows in North America that start in Toronto, Canada, on May 2.

The band will then play across Europe from late May through to August, including a headline set at Bloodstock Open Air in Catton Park, Derbyshire.

More US dates will then be played from September to October.

The full list of shows, plus tickets, is available at the Architects website.