Spiritbox announce limited edition Holy Roller vinyl and new label deal

Spiritbox are to release a limited vinyl run of their extreme single Holy Roller on October 2 via new label Rise Records in association with Pale Chord. The 7” will also contain a previously unreleased remix with guest vocals from Crystal Lake’s Ryo Kinoshita.

Speaking on the announcement of their new signing, Spiritbox vocalist, Courtney LaPlante says, "We have always dreamed of partnering with a label that embraces our DIY mentality and respects our independence, a label that understands immediately what we want to accomplish and how we want to get there.

“It’s been surreal getting to know the team at Rise Records, never feeling like we have to be anything other than our authentic selves. They are not some monolithic corporation, but individuals with a passion for music. They understand us and allow us to just be Spiritbox, now with the resources and guidance that we have always wanted. I keep thinking I am going to wake up from some fever dream and it was all in my head.

“To our fans. We are so excited to celebrate this milestone with you. We know how hard you have worked to spread the word about our band and we are so grateful for the time, energy and belief you have invested in us. We understand that with more resources comes higher expectations. We will not let you down, I promise!"



Sean Heydorn, Head of Rise Records adds, "We’re very excited to welcome Spiritbox to the Rise Records family and kick off this partnership with Pale Chord. The band caught our attention some time ago, and watching their exponential growth throughout an otherwise tough year for artists has been really inspiring. Despite all the band have already accomplished and done with Pale Chord, we feel it’s just the beginning."



Spiritbox have been confirmed for Download 2021 and currently working on their debut album.



Watch the nightmarish music video for Holy Roller, which was inspired by the horror movie Midsommar.