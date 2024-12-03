Spiritbox announce 2025 North American tour with stacked list of support acts

Spiritbox have announced a North American tour for spring 2025.

The Canadian metalcore heroes, currently nominated for a Grammy Award, will play across the USA and Canada from April to May. Fellow metalcore favourites Loathe and Dying Wish, plus hardcore up-and-comers Gel, will support.

Tickets are now available on pre-sale and will go on general sale on Friday, December 6, at 10am local time. See dates below.

To promote the shows, Spiritbox have also announced a pop-up store event. It will take place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm local time.

The tour will kick off almost a month after Spiritbox put out their long-awaited second album, Tsunami Sea, on March 7. The band announced the record last month and two singles, Soft Spine and Perfect Soul, are currently streaming. It will be their first full-length studio release since debut Eternal Blue dropped in 2021, although EP The Fear Of Fear was put out to help plug the gap late last year.

It was announced earlier this month that Cellar Door, a song from The Fear Of Fear, has been nominated for a Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance. Spiritbox are in competition with Metallica, Judas Priest, Gojira and Knocked Loose x Poppy over the prize, and the winner will be named at the Los Angeles ceremony on February 2.

In between the Grammy Awards and the North American tour, Spiritbox also have a short jaunt across Europe in their 2025 schedule. The band will play in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands from February 13 to 23. Periphery and Stray From The Path will support, and the run will start with one of their biggest headline shows ever, taking place at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace.

Apr 03: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Apr 04: San Antonio Boeing Center at Tech Port, TX

Apr 05: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX

Apr 07: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Apr 08: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Apr 11: Washington DC MGM National Harbor

Apr 12: Pittsburgh UPMC Events Center, PA

Apr 14: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Apr 15: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

Apr 18: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Apr 19: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Apr 21: Montreal M TELUS, Canada*

Apr 23: Toronto Great Canadian Casino, Canada

Apr 25: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Apr 26: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Apr 27: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

Apr 29: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

Apr 30: Des Moines Vibrant Music Hall, IA

May 02: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

May 03: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 06: Vancouver PNE Forum, Canada

May 07: Tacoma Temple Theatre, WA

May 09: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

May 10: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA*

* = no Gel