Spiritbox announce long-awaited new album Tsunami Sea, share the ethereal new single Perfect Soul

Spiritbox have announced the arrival of their second studio album, Tsunami Sea, due out on March 7, 2025, via Pale Chord in partnership with Rise Records.

Alongside the news, the metalcore heavyweights have dropped the new single, Perfect Soul, which features waves of crashing riffs and sweet, ethereal vocals by frontwoman Courtney LaPlante.

Accompanying the song is a haunting, otherworldly music video, directed by Dylan Hryciuk at Versa Films, which is set to air at 8pm GMT tonight (November 18).

The track is the second to arrive from the new album - which will serve as the follow-up to 2021’s breakout LP Eternal Blue - following on from Soft Spine, which was unveiled back in September.

Earlier this month, Spiritbox landed their second GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance for the 2025 Awards with their track Cellar Door, lifted from the 2023 EP The Fear of Fear.

In 2025, LaPlante and co. will head out on a headline European tour, kicking off on February 13 with a show at Alexandra Palace in London. A few months later, they'll support Linkin Park on the newly-reunited nu metal giants' enormous world tour with performances in Italy, Netherlands, and the UK.

Check out Spiritbox tour dates and listen to the new single Perfect Soul below:

(Image credit: Spiritbox)

Tsunami Sea tracklist:

1. Fata Morgana

2. Black Rainbow

3. Perfect Soul

4. Keep Sweet

5. Soft Spine

6. Tsunami Sea

7. A Haven With Two Faces

8. No Loss, No Love

9. Crystal Roses

10. Ride The Wave

11. Deep End

Feb 13: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Feb 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 16: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands

Feb 18: Paris L’Olympia, France

Feb 19: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 20: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Feb 22: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Feb 23: Hamburg Freiheit 36, Germany

Nov 30: Sao Paulo Allianz Parade, BR*

Dec 14: Mexico City Estadio Azteca, MX*

Jun 24: Milan, I-Days Festival IT^

Jun 26: Arnhem Gelredome, NL ^

Jun 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK^

*with Bring Me The Horizon

^with Linkin Park