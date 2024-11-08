2025 Grammy nominations revealed: Metallica, Judas Priest, Spiritbox, Knocked Loose, Gojira, Pearl Jam and St. Vincent amongst metal and rock names nominated

Thrash legends, metalcore heavyweights and rising hardcore ragers are included in next year's Grammy nominations!

Next year's Grammy nominations have officially been announced, and there are a host of metal, rock and alternative names in the mix. Heading up this year's Best Metal Performance category are Metallica with Screaming Suicide, a cut from 2023 album 72 Seasons (confusingly, that album also received nominations for this year's Grammy's, with the title track bagging the Best Metal Performance award for 2024), as well as fellow heavy metal veterans Judas Priest. Joining them are hardcore crushers Knocked Loose for their ferocious collab with Poppy, alongside modern metalcore heavyweights Spiritbox and Gojira, whose Olympics-stealing cover of Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca Ira!) managed to earn them their fourth Grammy nom.

Meanwhile, the Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album nominations lists are dominated by The Black Keys, Green Day, Pearl Jam and Idles, with The Beatles, St. Vincent, The Rolling Stones and Fontaines D.C. also amongst the names. Fontaines D.C. and St. Vincent also received recognition in the Best Alternative categories, as did Cage The Elephant, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Kim Gordon, Brittany Howard and Clairo.

Elsewhere in alternative/heavy music world, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross also received a nomination in the Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Category for their thumping soundtrack to this year's shamelessly sexy tennis blockbuster, Challengers.

See the full list of rock, metal and alternative Grammys 2025 nominations below. Next year's awards take place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Grammys 2025 rock, metal and alternative nominations

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotta & Victor Le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca Ira!)
Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose featuring Poppy - Suffocate
Metallica - Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles - Now and Then
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - Dilemma
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
Fontaines D.C. - Romance
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage The Elephant - Neon Pill
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Song Of The Lake
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
St. Vincent - Flea

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard - What Now
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

