2025 Grammy nominations revealed: Metallica, Judas Priest, Spiritbox, Knocked Loose, Gojira, Pearl Jam and St. Vincent amongst metal and rock names nominated

Next year's Grammy nominations have officially been announced, and there are a host of metal, rock and alternative names in the mix. Heading up this year's Best Metal Performance category are Metallica with Screaming Suicide, a cut from 2023 album 72 Seasons (confusingly, that album also received nominations for this year's Grammy's, with the title track bagging the Best Metal Performance award for 2024), as well as fellow heavy metal veterans Judas Priest. Joining them are hardcore crushers Knocked Loose for their ferocious collab with Poppy, alongside modern metalcore heavyweights Spiritbox and Gojira, whose Olympics-stealing cover of Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca Ira!) managed to earn them their fourth Grammy nom.

Meanwhile, the Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album nominations lists are dominated by The Black Keys, Green Day, Pearl Jam and Idles, with The Beatles, St. Vincent, The Rolling Stones and Fontaines D.C. also amongst the names. Fontaines D.C. and St. Vincent also received recognition in the Best Alternative categories, as did Cage The Elephant, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Kim Gordon, Brittany Howard and Clairo.

Elsewhere in alternative/heavy music world, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross also received a nomination in the Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Category for their thumping soundtrack to this year's shamelessly sexy tennis blockbuster, Challengers.

See the full list of rock, metal and alternative Grammys 2025 nominations below. Next year's awards take place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Grammys 2025 rock, metal and alternative nominations

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotta & Victor Le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca Ira!)

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose featuring Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles - Now and Then

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - Dilemma

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage The Elephant - Neon Pill

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Song Of The Lake

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

St. Vincent - Flea

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard - What Now

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God

St. Vincent - All Born Screaming