Fast-rising Australian hardcore crew Speed to headline 16-date Flatspot World UK/EU tour with End It and Life’s Question

Speed are to headline a Flatspot World UK/EU tour in October/November.



The fast-rising Sydney, Australia hardcore crew will play a total of 16 shows on the tour, also featuring Speed's Flatspot Records labelmates End It and Life’s Question, which will kick off in Venice, Italy on October 18 and carry on through to November 3 in Newcastle, England.



Demonstration Of Power (UK only), Day By Day, Whispers, Silver and Mortal Form (UK only) rotate on select dates.

The tour dates are as follows:

Oct 18: Venice CS Rivolta, Italy #§

Oct 19: Luzern Sedel, Switzerland #§

Oct 20: Paris Glazart, France #§

Oct 21: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium #§

Oct 22: Köln Kantine, Germany #§

Oct 23: Hamburg Knust, Germany #

Oct 24: Chemnitz AJZ, Germany #*

Oct 25: Berlin SO36, Germany #*

Oct 26: Hybrydy, Poland #*

Oct 27: Manchester Outbreak Autumn, UK #

Oct 28: Austria Vienna Arena, Austria #*

Oct 29: Nürnberg Z-Bau, Germany #*

Oct 30: Eindhoven Dynamo, Holland #*

Oct 31: London The Garage, UK

Nov 01: Bristol Lost Horizon, UK

Nov 02: Glasgow G 2, UK

Nov 03: Newcastle Anarchy Brew Co., UK



# with Whispers

§ with Silver

* with Mortal Form

Tickets for the tour go on sale tomorrow, August 15.

“The experience of hardcore – the scale of it, the enormity – is just mind-boggling right now,” Speed vocalist Jem Siow told Kerrang! last month. "The spaces we get pushed into consistently catch us by surprise. If you’d told me when I was a kid, or even before COVID, that we’d be playing at these huge festivals or during Fashion Week in Paris, I’d probably just have told you to get fucked! Respectfully, though. Respectfully.”



