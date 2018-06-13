Southern Empire to release new album in July

Australian prog rockers Southern Empire have announced details of their second album. Civilisations will be released through GEP Records on July 20.

"It's always exciting to release a new album and this one is particularly special as it marks the first time a band member (apart from myself) has written one of the songs," keyboard player Seam Timms told Prog. "Album opener Goliath's Moon has been written by our guitarist Cam Blokland and it's a smash!

"There's also a re-worked, extended version of a song I wrote with Mark Trueack for the abandoned Unitopia album titled Crossroads, a piece I worked on with Steve Unruh from Samurai of Prog called Innocence & Fortune and another 'epic'... Cries For The Lonely which drummer Brody Green had a huge hand in creating, as did all of the guys. This is truly a band effort and we can't wait for you all to hear it!!!"

The band venture over to the UK and Europe for live dates in November where they will be supported by Damanek, with whom Timms also plays.

Southern Empire play:

UK Pwllheli HRH Prog - November 17

Germany Reichenbach Bergkeller - 21

Belgium Verviers Spirit Of 66 - 22

Netherlands Zoertemeer De Boerderij - 24

UK Southampton Talking Heads - 28

UK Bilston Robin 2 - 29

UK London Boston Music Rooms - 30

UK Maltby Classic Rock Society - December 1

