Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron reunite in The Pretty Reckless’ video for Only Love Can Save Me Now

Soundgarden duo Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron are reunited in The Pretty Reckless’ video for Only Love Can Save Me Now.

The Pretty Reckless were the opening band on Soundgarden’s final tour in 2017, and vocalist Taylor Momsen has regularly cited the Seattle grunge legends as a key inspiration. The singer reached out to Thayil and Cameron after her band wrote Only Love Can Save Me Now, asking if they might be interested in playing on the song, admitting “Because if you don’t, it’s just gonna sound like we’re ripping you guys off!”



“It's hard to describe the feeling around our song Only Love Can Save Me Now," says Momsen now. "The song was born out of tragedy and brought to life by two of my favourite musicians of all time — Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Hearing them play it is simply surreal. This song represents getting through the worst time in my life, and yet, is one of my proudest achievements. It means that there is hope, and that life has to go on, and most importantly, is worth living."

"It was super fun to spend time in the studio with Taylor, Ben [Phillips], and Matt, and to have the opportunity to contribute to this The Pretty Reckless song,” says Kim Thayil. “Only Love Can Save Me Now has elements of classic Soundgarden and the riff would probably be at home on Louder Than Love. These are great guitar parts that Ben came up with. They lay down a heavy foundation that allows the entire song to open up with Taylor's powerful and haunting vocals. Cheers, and thanks to The Pretty Reckless for inviting Matt and me to play on this track!"

Matt Cameron describes the song as “a fantastic rock track that sounds amazing at full volume.“

Only Love Can Save Me Now appears on The Pretty Reckless’ Death By Rock And Roll album, which is out now on Century Media Records.