Soulfly launch Titans lyric video

Soulfly have unveiled a lyric video for Titans.

The song is lifted from latest album Archangel. The follow-up to 2013’s Savages was released in August 2015. Soulfly issued the official video for title song Archangel last September.

Max Cavalera and co will kickstart their 10-date UK and Ireland tour at Nottingham Rock City Basement on January 29, with support from King Parrot, Incite and Lody Kong.

Frontman Cavalera says: “We’re finally bringing the We Sold Our Souls To Metal tour to the UK. So all of you British headbangers, skull crushers and metal militia in general, get ready to destroy this fucking place. See you in the pit.”