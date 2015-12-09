Soulfly bring We Sold Our Souls tour to UK & Eire

Soulfly have announced a 10-date UK and Ireland tour for early next year.

Max Cavalera’s crew hit the road in support of latest album Archangel, which was released in August via Nuclear Blast. The run starts in Nottingham on January 29 and wraps up on February 8 in Brighton.

Support comes from King Parrot, Incite and Lody Kong.

Frontman Cavalera says: “We’re finally bringing the We Sold Our Souls To Metal tour to the UK. So all of you British headbangers, skull crushers and metal militia in general, get ready to destroy this fucking place. See you in the pit!”

Tickets are on sale now via TicketWeb and TicketMaster.

SOULFLY UK AND IRELAND TOUR 2016

Jan 29: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Jan 30: London O2 Islington Academy

Jan 31: Bristol MArble Factory

Feb 02: Dublin O2 Academy Green Room

Feb 03: Belfast Limelight 2

Feb 04: Glasgow King Tut’s

Feb 05: Manchester Academy 3

Feb 06: Norwich Waterfront

Feb 07: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Feb 08: Brighton Concorde 2