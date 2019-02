British prog rock duo Sontaag are to release a "fiercely contemporary" cover version of Hawkwind's Silver Machine.

The new cover also features former Hawkwind member Nik Turner on saxophone and Killing Joke bassist Youth, along with Sontaag members Ian Fortnam and Richard Sontaag and drummer Dave Barbarossa.

Silver Machine will be released by Cleopatra Records on March 15. A remixed version by The Orb will also feature.