Sons Of Apollo & Focus confirmed for Cruise To The Edge 2018

Supergroup Sons Of Apollo are the latest band to be confirmed for next year’s Cruise To The Edge.

While former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian had previously been announced – it’s now been revealed that they’ll be joined onboard the Brilliance Of The Seas by Sons Of Apollo bandmates Billy Sheehan, Jeff Scott Soto and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.

The cruise will set sail from Tampa to Belize and Costa Maya from February 3-8, 2018 – and also joining the stellar lineup is Casey McPherson of Flying Colors fame and Dutch rock legends Focus.

Previously confirmed artists on the Yes-hosted event include Marillion, Anathema, Steve Hackett, Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, Knifeword, Martin Barre, Haken and Gong.

See a full list of artists in the Cruise To The Edge poster below.

In addition to the live sets, there will also be Q&A sessions, special theme nights and photo opportunities. Cruise To The Edge Late Night Live returns, where fans can showcase their own musical talent in four different performance scenarios.

The final public ticket sale is now under way via the Cruise To The Edge 2018 website.

