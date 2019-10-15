Sons Of Apollo complete work on album no.2

Sons Of Apollo have completed work on their second studio album.

Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan, Jeff Scott Soto and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal have been working on the follow-up to their debut Psychotic Symphony, which was released in October 2017.

And, in a post on Twitter, drummer Portnoy says the new album is in the can and the promotional work is now under way.

He says: “Yesterday, Derek and I signed off on the SOA2 masters! The album is now officially signed, sealed and delivered to the label.

“I’m now on my way to Los Angeles where the five of us will reconvene to shoot videos and photos for the new album. More info coming soon!”

Portnoy followed that with another post showing stills from a video shoot, with the caption: “The Sons are back! Great reuniting with the whole band today to shoot new photos and videos for the upcoming album.

“The promotional machine will be firing up very soon with info, music and videos... stay tuned!”

Sons Of Apollo released Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony in August through InsideOut Music.

It was recorded at the Bulgarian city’s Ancient Roman Theatre in 2018 and launched on limited deluxe 3CD/DVD/Blu-ray Artbook, Special Edition 3CD/DVD Digipak, as a standalone Blu-ray and on digital and streaming platforms.

The band will head out on tour across North America in early 2020, kicking off in Pomona, California, on January 24.

