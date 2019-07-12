Pendragon, Solstice and Mostly Autumn head up Winter's End 2020

Next year’s Winter’s End will have a very British theme. Headed up by Pendragon, Solstice and Mostly Autumn the line up also features Hayley Griffiths, Also Eden, John Hackett Band, Midas Falls, Last Flight To Pluto, Emperor Norton, Red Bazar and League Of Lights which features Threshold keyboard player Richard West.

“It’s a best of British,” says co-organiser Stephen Lambe, who also co-runs Summer’s End. “We always intended to do a British-themed line-up and it just worked out this time, although there are other bands still to be announced.

“The headliners include Subsignal from Germany, and Mostly Autumn – they’ve been going for nearly 25 years but they’ve never played one of our festivals before so it’s about time we changed that. We’ve also got [co-promoter Huw Lloyd-Jones’ band] Also Eden playing. They’ll be re-forming with the line-up that played live in 2009.”

Winter’s End 2020 takes place at Chepstow Drill Hall from April 23-26. Three-day tickets for Winter's End 202 are on sale now.