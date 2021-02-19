Solstice headline Prog For Peart with Eyes Of Albion and The Gift added to the bill

Prog For Peart, the charity live event to raise money in honour of late Rush drummer Neil Peart, has finalised its line-up. The event, which takes place at at The Northcourt, a 200 capacity venue in Abingdon, Oxfordshire on Friday July 2and Saturday July 3, and is headlined on the Friday by Solstice, has now added UK quartet Eyes Of Albion and melodic proggers The Gift to complete the two-day line-up after Wynter were forced to withdraw.

"Ever since the songs for our latest release Sia started coming together it’s been 'we’ve got to get out and play this music live'!" exclaims Solstice guitarist Andy Glass. "But the momentum the album has gained, the reaction to the music, it just keeps adding weight to that snowball… and man it needs somewhere to land. With spring gigs tenuous at best, it's looking like Prog For Peart will be the perfect show to finally debut Sia and introduce our incredible new singer, Jess Holland. I have never been so excited to play a gig!"

“We had one remaining spot left to fill and The Gift were immediately supportive when I discussed it with them," adds event organiser Mark Cunningham. "We also had one band Wynter who have sadly had to withdraw so that the front man, Al Winter from This Winter Machine could concentrate on his main project; preparing the new TWM album Kites for release. Luckily, Eye's of Albion were available and very keen to participate.

Prog For Peart is two concerts each featuring eight prog bands, starting at midday on both days and running through until midnight. Rhe evnt will raise money to combat Glioblastoma Multiforme; the killer disease that claimed the life of the Rush drummer in January last year. Also on the bill are The Far Meadow, 25 Yard Screamer, Rain, warmrain, The Paradox Twin, IT and Hats Off Gentlemen, It's Adequate.

Tickets are priced at £33.23 for each day with weekend tickets at £49.75.

