Soilwork enter studio for album no.10

Soilwork are back in the studio working on their new album, frontman Bjorn ‘Speed’ Strid has confirmed.

They began demos for the follow up to 2013’s The Living Infinite in December – with Strid insisting the band were sounding “better than ever.” Now they’re in the studio in their homeland of Sweden to lay down tracks on album no.10.

Strid tells GoetiaMedia: “We’ve actually entered the studio. Dirk Verbeuren has started to lay down some of the drums already. I’ll go up to the studio in Stockholm this week.”

They’re working with producer Jens Bogren again, who was behind the desk for The Living Infinite and 2010’s The Panic Broadcast.

Strid adds: “He’s a fantastic producer, and he has a very good ear for what we want to do with our sound, so I think it’s a perfect fit.”

The band will launch CD, DVD and Blu-ray Live In The Heart Of Helsinki on March 16 via Nuclear Blast. It was recorded last year and features over three hours of music along with two documentaries. They were joined on stage by Nightwish singer Floor Jansen and Sonic Syndicate’s Nathan J Biggs.

It’s currently available to pre-order from Nuclear Blast’s online store.

Live In The Heart Of Helsinki tracklist

CD1

This Momentary Bliss 2. Like The Average Stalker 3. Overload 4. Weapon Of Vanity 5. Spectrum Of Eternity 6. Follow The Hollow 7. Parasite Blues 8. Distortion Sleep 9. Bastard Chain 10. Let This River Flow (ft Floor Jansen) 11. Long Live The Misanthrope 12. Tongue

CD2

Nerve 2. The Chainheart Machine 3. The Living Infinite I 4. Rise Above The Sentinent 5. Late For The Kill, Early For The Slaughter 6. Rejection Role 7. Black Star Deceiver (ft Nathan J Biggs) 8. As The Sleeper Awakes 9. Sadistic Lullabye 10. As We Speak 11. Stabbing The Drama

CD3