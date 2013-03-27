Soilwork: The Living Infinite

This might sound daft, but Soilwork have come up with an album so melodic, it’s only a couple of steps removed from possibly being the latest Cheap Trick effort. If you took out some of the growling vocals and the occasional brutal riff, then what you’re left with is so tuneful and well constructed, it’s top-class melodic rock.

This is a double CD brimming with wonderful songs. Momentary Blues and Tongue are instantly catchy, while The Windswept Mercy (featuring a guest appearance from Justin Sullivan of New Model Army) is a bold stroke of graceful metal, and Antidotes In Passing is drenched with emotional virtuoso guitar momentum.

While Soilwork’s pedigree lies in the Gothenburg metal scene, what prevents The Living Infinite from fulfilling its full potential are the band’s steadfast ties to that style. If they’d broken free, allowing the music to bloom, this would be a sensational album.