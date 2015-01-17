Soilwork detail first live DVD

Soilwork will release their first concert DVD Live In The Heart Of Helsinki in March.

The set was recorded at Circus Club in the Finnish capital on March 21, 2014 and features guest appearances by Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen and Sonic Syndicate vocalist Nathan J Biggs.

The package was produced by Jouni Markkanen and directed by Ville Lipiainien, who worked on the most recent Nightwish live DVD Showtime, Storytime Bonus features include two documentaries on the band and drum cam videos for four tracks.

Artwork for the DVD was created by Mircea Gabriel Eftemie and Strid says they wanted to capture a “melancholic wintery feel” on the cover.

He adds: “It’s somewhat of a testimony of our career and the live action shots are mixed with a blast from the past, including a collage of Soilwork memorabilia. We wanted to capture that melancholic wintery feel that the Swedes and Finns have in common – not just emotionally but also culturally.”

Live In The Heart Of Helsinki will be released on March 16 via Nuclear Blast, and available as DVD/2CD and BluRay/2CD sets.

Soilwork are currently working on demos for their 10th album, the follow-up to 2013’s The Living Infinite. This spring, Strid and guitarist David Andersson will also appear on the second album by The Night Flight Orchestra.

Tracklist

DVD/BluRay/CD

This Momentary Bliss 1. Like The Average Stalker 2. Overload 3. Weapon Of Vanity 4. Spectrum Of Eternity 5. Follow The Hollow 6. Parasite Blues 7. Distortion Sleep 8. Bastard Chain 9. Let This River Flow (feat. Floor Jansen) 10. Long Live The Misanthrope 11. Tongue

CD 2

Nerve 1. The Chainheart Machine 2. The Living Infinite I 3. Rise Above The Sentiment 4. Late For The Kill, Early For The Slaughter 5. Rejection Role 6. Black Star Deceiver (feat. Nathan J. Briggs) 7. As The Sleeper Awakes 8. Sadistic Lullabye 9. As We Speak 10. Stabbing The Drama

DVD/BluRay Bonus Material

Documentaries

Spectrum Of Eternity: A Brief History Of Soilwork 1. Behind The Scenes Of The Living Infinite

Drumcam Videos