Nightwish share live clip as album nears completion

Nightwish have issued a clip from live DVD Showtime, Storytime – and confirmed the first leg of their world tour in support of their eighth album.

The band are currently working on the follow-up to 2011’s Imaginaerum, after confirming the permanent addition of Floor Jansen and Troy Donockley to their lineup. They’re joined by Wintersun drummer Kai Hahto after Jukka Nevalainen decided to “step aside” due to an ongoing battle with chronic insomnia.

Bassist Marco Hietala reports: “Our work has been going with serious productive speed and comfortable ease at the same time. It’s going to be great to get it out to you and play these pieces live. It will obviously happen quite soon!”

Nightwish will launch a 27-date run across North America in April, with support from Delain. Further tour announcements are expected in due course, along with confirmation of the album release date.