The Night Flight Orchestra complete album no.2

The Night Flight Orchestra have finished recording their second album, they’ve announced.

The band featuring Arch Enemy bassist Sharlee D’Angelo and Soilwork frontman Bjorn Strid confirmed the news on Facebook.

They’re joined on the project by Soilwork and Mean Streak guitarist David Andersson, Von Benzo keyboardist Richard Larsson, Mean Streak and Orchid drummer Jonas Kallsback and Kadawatha guitarist and percussionist Sebastian Forslund. They expect the new material to launch this spring.

Forslund will now begin mixing the as-yet-untitled record, while Thomas ‘Plec’ Johansson will master the follow-up to 2012 debut Internal Affairs.

Swedish website Rocknytt report that three track names from the album have been announced: Lady Jade, Stiletto and Spanish Ghosts.

Further details will be released in due course.