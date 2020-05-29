Prog The Forest charity festival forced to go online

Prog The Forest festival has rescheduled this year's live event for July 2021 but the organisers will host an online event for this year.

This year's event was due to take place at the Fiddler's Elbow this July in London's Camden, featuring Emperor Norton, I Am The Manic Whale, Warmrain, The Far Meadow but will now take place at the Fiddler's Elbow on July 10, 2021.

In an official statement, the organisers say: "We are very sorry, but due to coronavirus we have had to cancel the face-to-face version of the festival and replace it with a virtual festival video watch party.



"Ticket holders are welcome to get in touch to organise a refund. Alternatively, your tickets will be valid for the 2021 Prog The Forest, at the Fiddler's Elbow on Saturday 10 July 2021.



"We appreciate it isn't the same; a live festival in person, but we do hope you will join us for our Prog The Forest 2020 virtual festival/online watch party, where we will be watching together a selection of videos by the artists who would have been playing live, other prog and prog-friendly recordings, and videos highlighting the work of the World Land Trust."

This year's online event will take place on Saturday Jul 4 and feature all the acts who were due to play live at this year's event, where the organisers will still be raising money for The Woodland Trust. Donations can be made here.

Like many venues around the country, The Fiddler's Elbow is battling for its own survival owing to no rental relief from landlords. The venue has launched a crowdfunding campaign which you can read more about here.