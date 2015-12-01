Soft Machine line up 8 UK dates for 2016

Soft Machine have announced a 2016 UK tour.
The band start the tour with a previously announced appearance at HRH Prog 4 in North Wales on March 18, before playing seven further dates across England.
Having dropped the ‘Legacy’ tag from their name, Soft Machine features three of the group’s 70s era members – guitarist John Etheridge, drummer John Marshall and bass player Roy Babbington. They’re joined by sax, flute and keyboard player Theo Travis.
SOFT MACHINE UK TOUR 2016
Mar 18: HRH Prog
Mar 19: Kendal Brewery Arts Centre
Mar 20: Bristol Jazz Festival
Mar 24: Southampton Talking Heads
Mar 26: East Sussex Fletching Trading Boundaries
Mar 30: Leamington Spa Assembly Rooms
Mar 31: Manchester Band On The Wall
Apr 01: London Nells Jazz and Blues