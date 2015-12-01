Soft Machine line up 8 UK dates for 2016

Soft Machine have announced a 2016 UK tour.

The band start the tour with a previously announced appearance at HRH Prog 4 in North Wales on March 18, before playing seven further dates across England.

Having dropped the ‘Legacy’ tag from their name, Soft Machine features three of the group’s 70s era members – guitarist John Etheridge, drummer John Marshall and bass player Roy Babbington. They’re joined by sax, flute and keyboard player Theo Travis.

SOFT MACHINE UK TOUR 2016

Mar 18: HRH Prog

Mar 19: Kendal Brewery Arts Centre

Mar 20: Bristol Jazz Festival

Mar 24: Southampton Talking Heads

Mar 26: East Sussex Fletching Trading Boundaries

Mar 30: Leamington Spa Assembly Rooms

Mar 31: Manchester Band On The Wall

Apr 01: London Nells Jazz and Blues