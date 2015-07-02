Soft Machine join HRH Prog 4 lineup

Soft Machine have been added to the bill for HRH Prog 4 in North Wales next year.

John Etheridge, Roy Babbington, John Marshall and Theo Travis have been playing and recording under the name Soft Machine Legacy, but the band’s agent says they’ve now dropped the ‘Legacy’ tag.

They recently confirmed they’d play a show at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London on August 9.

Also announced for the bill are Edgar Broughton, The Fierce And The Dead, Abel Ganz, Third Quadrant, Progoctopus and Hammerhead.

HRH Prog 4 takes place at Hafan-y-Mor, Pwllheli on the weekend of March 17-19, 2016. Tickets and limited accommodation packages are now available. Find out more or call 0207 097 8872.

2016 lineup so far

Ian Anderson plays the best of Jethro Tull

Soft Machine

Focus

Caravan

Edgar Broughton

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown

The Enid

Von Hertzen Brothers

Curved Air

Solstice

September Code

Twinscapes

The Fierce And The Dead

Abel Ganz

Third Quadrant

Progoctopus

Hammerhead