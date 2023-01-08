Soft Machine to introduce new drummer on UK live dates

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Israeli drummer Asaf Sarkis replaces John Marshall who has now retired

John Etheridge
(Image credit: John Etheridge)

Soft Machine will introduce new drummer Asaf Sarkis to the Uk with a short run of live dates in February.

Recent drummer John Marshall has decided to retire, and has been replaced by Israeli jazz drummer Sarkis, who joins guitarist John Etheridge, saxophonist Theo Travis and bassist Fred Thelonious Baker, who replaced the retired Roy Babbington at the end of 2021.

Soft Machine are gearing up to release a brand new studio album, which will feature guest appearances from both Marshall and Babbington.

The band will play:
Feb 3: London New Cross Inn
Feb 8: Wimborne Tivoli Theater
Feb 15: Manchester Band On The Wall
Feb 16: Kinross Backstage At The Green Hotel
Feb 17: Ambleside Zeferellis
May 26: Leeds City Varieties

More shows wil be announced and a US tour is being planned for October.

Soft Machine

(Image credit: Soft Machine)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.