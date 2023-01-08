Soft Machine to introduce new drummer on UK live dates

Soft Machine will introduce new drummer Asaf Sarkis to the Uk with a short run of live dates in February.

Recent drummer John Marshall has decided to retire, and has been replaced by Israeli jazz drummer Sarkis, who joins guitarist John Etheridge, saxophonist Theo Travis and bassist Fred Thelonious Baker, who replaced the retired Roy Babbington at the end of 2021.

Soft Machine are gearing up to release a brand new studio album, which will feature guest appearances from both Marshall and Babbington.

The band will play:

Feb 3: London New Cross Inn

Feb 8: Wimborne Tivoli Theater

Feb 15: Manchester Band On The Wall

Feb 16: Kinross Backstage At The Green Hotel

Feb 17: Ambleside Zeferellis

May 26: Leeds City Varieties

More shows wil be announced and a US tour is being planned for October.