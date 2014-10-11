Snot announce first UK tour

US punk metal outfit Snot have lined up their first ever UK tour – 18 years after launching their debut album.

Get Some was released in 1997 and the band – guitarists Mikey Doling and Sonny Mayo, bassist John Fahnestock, drummer Jamie Miller and vocalist Carl Bensley – will be playing the record in its entirety on the tour as a tribute to singer Lynn Strait, who died in a car crash in 1998.

Doling said: “I want to let you know we are ready to rock out as hard as humanly possible with all you Snot heads on our first world tour. I hope you’re ready because we have a tonne of massive energy to bring you.”

Feb 10: Southampton Joiners

Feb 11: Plymouth The Hub

Feb 12: Bristol The Exchange

Feb 13: Stoke The Underground

Feb 14: Newcastle The Cluny

Feb 15: Glasgow Audio

Feb 16: Huddersfield The Parish

Feb 17: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Feb 18: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Feb 19: London The Garage

Feb 20: Brighton Audio