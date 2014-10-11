Snot announce first UK tour

US punk metal outfit Snot have lined up their first ever UK tour – 18 years after launching their debut album.
Get Some was released in 1997 and the band – guitarists Mikey Doling and Sonny Mayo, bassist John Fahnestock, drummer Jamie Miller and vocalist Carl Bensley – will be playing the record in its entirety on the tour as a tribute to singer Lynn Strait, who died in a car crash in 1998.
Doling said: “I want to let you know we are ready to rock out as hard as humanly possible with all you Snot heads on our first world tour. I hope you’re ready because we have a tonne of massive energy to bring you.”
Tickets are valuable through See Tickets.
Tour dates
Feb 10: Southampton Joiners
Feb 11: Plymouth The Hub
Feb 12: Bristol The Exchange
Feb 13: Stoke The Underground
Feb 14: Newcastle The Cluny
Feb 15: Glasgow Audio
Feb 16: Huddersfield The Parish
Feb 17: Nottingham Rock City Basement
Feb 18: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms
Feb 19: London The Garage
Feb 20: Brighton Audio