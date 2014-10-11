Trending

Snot announce first UK tour

By Metal Hammer  

They'll play 11 dates across the country in February 2015

US punk metal outfit Snot have lined up their first ever UK tour – 18 years after launching their debut album.

Get Some was released in 1997 and the band – guitarists Mikey Doling and Sonny Mayo, bassist John Fahnestock, drummer Jamie Miller and vocalist Carl Bensley – will be playing the record in its entirety on the tour as a tribute to singer Lynn Strait, who died in a car crash in 1998.

Doling said: “I want to let you know we are ready to rock out as hard as humanly possible with all you Snot heads on our first world tour. I hope you’re ready because we have a tonne of massive energy to bring you.”

Tickets are valuable through See Tickets.

Tour dates

Feb 10: Southampton Joiners

Feb 11: Plymouth The Hub

Feb 12: Bristol The Exchange

Feb 13: Stoke The Underground

Feb 14: Newcastle The Cluny

Feb 15: Glasgow Audio

Feb 16: Huddersfield The Parish

Feb 17: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Feb 18: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Feb 19: London The Garage

Feb 20: Brighton Audio

