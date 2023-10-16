The Smashing Pumpkins announce summer 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates with Weezer

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have announced a six-date UK and Ireland tour to take place in June.

The US alt. rock stars will kick off their trek at Birmingham Utilita Arena on June 7, and visit London, Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester before wrapping up the tour at Cardiff Castle on June 14. Eagle-eyed fans may notice that this tour puts both bands in Europe right as the summer festival season kicks off, so it's not off the cards to imagine we might see Pumpkins and Weezer playing in a few fields around these dates.

This will be the Smashing Pumpkins first full UK tour since 2013. Weezer last visited the UK on Green Day’s Hella Mega stadium tour in 2022, which also featured emo icons Fall Out Boy. The dates will come one month after Weezer’s self-titled debut album, commonly known as ‘The Blue Album’ celebrates its 30th anniversary. See the full list of tour dates below.

For reasons unknown, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan’s wedding to designer Chloe Mendel was covered in minute detail in Vogue last month. For those who care, Billy’s wedding ring is white gold with filigree and a pigeon’s blood ruby and Chloé’s is a hexagon cut diamond with emerald and diamond baguettes.

“The after-party, nestled back in our cherished home, featured late-night poker, truffle fries, and endless laughter,” Chloe Mendel told Vogue. “It was a culmination of love, family, laughter, and the promise of a lifetime together—a testament to our enduring love story.”

Jun 07: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Jun 08: London The O2

Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 12: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Jun 13: Manchester Co-op Live

Jun 14: Cardiff Castle