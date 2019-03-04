Smashing Pumpkins to tour with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a summer North American tour with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

The run of 16 dates will get under way at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion on August 8 and conclude at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on August 31.

They’ll be joined on the road by special guests AFI.

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (March 8) from 10am local time. Tickets for the show at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on August 30 will go on sale on a date still to be confirmed.

The Pumpkins will play in support of their latest studio album Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., which was released in November and featured original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha.

Gallagher and co, meanwhile, will play material from their 2017 album Who Built The Moon?.

AFI released their new EP titled The Missing Man back in December.

Smashing Pumpkins 2019 tour with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and AFI

Aug 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 09: Wantagh Northwell Health Jones Beach Theatre,NY

Aug 10: Darien Lake Performing Arts Centre, Darien Centre, NY

Aug 13: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 14: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 15: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 17: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Aug 19: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 20: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 21: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 23: Rogers Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, AR

Aug 24: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Aug 25: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 28: San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles Banc Of California Stadium, CA

Aug 31: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA