"I puked up every where. Everyone thought it was marvellous rock 'n' roll behaviour." The night The Black Crowes got their pal Noel Gallagher from Oasis so wasted that he passed out in a toilet cubicle and had to be carried out of the building

In May 2001, Oasis embarked on a rather unique co-headlining American tour with The Black Crowes, and special guests Spacehog, a New York-based alt.rock band, composed of four ex-pats from Leeds, and best known for the fact that their frontman used to be married to American actress Liv 'Daughter of Steven' Tyler.

The Tour of Brotherly Love took its name, and inspiration, from the fact that each band featured two brothers: Chris and Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes), Royston and Antony Langdon (Spacehog), and of course, Liam and Noel Gallagher (Oasis). And while on paper this line-up may have seemed like a recipe for disaster, given the frequency with which sibling rivalry between the Gallagher brothers and the Robinson brothers was known to escalate into full-blown scraps, everyone got along famously, with Noel Gallagher often joining The Black Crowes onstage to jam on covers of classic songs by Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie.

Gallagher's first encounter with The Black Crowes, however, was an evening of which the Mancunian musician has only negative, shameful memories. Mainly because, in his own words, "I made a right twat of myself."

Gallagher recalled the evening in a 2000 interview with British music magazine Uncut. The date was July 25, 1999, and Oasis' bandleader had ventured out to see The Black Crowes play London's Shepherd's Bush Empire as the closing night of their Souled Out world tour. Gallagher, by his own recollection, "had been on the Guinness all day", and was "pissed as a cunt" by the end of the gig. So when he was invited to The Black Crowes dressing room to meet the band post-show, he was feeling rather sociable.

Oasis and The Black Crowes had a mutual friend in British recording engineer and guitarist Paul Stacey, who was talking to Chris Robinson when Gallagher walked into the room. The American singer was smoking what Gallagher described as "this fucking huge spliff like a baseball bat", which he soon passed over to his guest.



"And so not to be seen to be a lightweight," Gallagher told Uncut, "I had a couple of drags on it, passed it him back, grabbed hold of the wall, then fucking abseiled down the wall into the toilet, going green, puke every fucking where."



"So I locked myself in the toilet," Gallagher continued, "and my mate was – it felt like about five minutes later – banging on the door, going, 'Are you in there?' And I was like, 'Yeah,' and he says, 'Come on, we've got to go, man, the building's empty, it's two in the morning, they've got to lock up'."



Getting Gallagher out of the toilets, however, wasn't a simple matter.

"I couldn't find the door in the cubicle," the guitarist recalled. "So he's got to climb over, open the door, and carry me down the stairs. And as we get outside the Shepherd's Bush Empire, we open the door and there's a load of kids with cameras. And as the flashes went off I just puked up every fucking where.

"Of course, everyone thought it was marvellous rock'n'roll behaviour," Gallagher added. "But it was fucking horrible."

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When Gallagher and Chris Robinson were interviewed by Guitar World ahead of their 2001 tour, The Black Crowes frontman was sympathetic to his new friend's misadventure.

"I mean you always get more hammered at someone else's gig," he said kindly. "You don't have to do anything."

Let's hope that the Robinson brothers will be on the band's guest list when the Oasis Live '25 tour rolls into North America next month.