Smashing Pumpkins announce massive, star-studded 30th anniversary show

Smashing Pumpkins have unveiled a massive list of special guests who will be joining their 30th anniversary show on August 02.

Taking place at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, the band have announced they'll be joined with guest spots from New Order bassist Peter Hook, The Deftones' Chino Moreno, Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath and Dave Keuning and Mark Stoemer of the Killers. They've also announced the surprising involvement of Billy Corgan's ex-girlfriend Courtney Love, with whom Corgan has shared substantial historical beef, with Love saying as recently as July 10th that she wished for him to "get over it".

The show will form part of the band's Shiny And Oh So Bright 2018 Tour, which saw all the band's original members – bar bassist D’arcy Wretzky – reunite for a series of dates to celebrate the band's legacy. Find full dates below.

The band released new single Solara earlier this month. More new material is expected to follow later this year.

Jul 31: TD Garden, Boston, MA, US

Aug 01: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY, US

Aug 02: The Smashing Pumpkins 30th Anniversary Series, Holmdel, NJ, US

Aug 04: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA, US

Aug 05: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI, US

Aug 07: Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada

Aug 08: Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Canada

Aug 09: Budweiser Gardens, London, Canada

Aug 11: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH, US

Aug 13: United Center, Chicago, IL, US

Aug 14: United Center, Chicago, IL, US

Aug 16: Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO, US

Aug 17: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN, US

Aug 19: Xcel Energy Center, St Paul, MN, US

Aug 20: Centurylink Center Omaha, Omaha, NE, US

Aug 21: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD, US

Aug 24: Keyarena, Seattle, WA, US

Aug 25: Moda Center, Portland, OR, US

Aug 27: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA, US

Aug 28: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA, US

Aug 30: The Forum, Los Angeles, CA, US

Aug 31: The Forum, Los Angeles, CA, US

Sep 01: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA, US

Sep 02: T-mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV, US

Sep 04: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT, US

Sep 05: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO, US

Sep 07: Ford Idaho Center Arena, Nampa, ID, US

Sep 08: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Canada

Sep 09: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

Oct 16: Wembley Arena, London, UK

Oct 18: Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy