Pumpkins stream colourful single

The Smashing Pumpkins have streamed their track Being Beige, and confirmed the launch date for 10th album Monuments To An Elegy.

The follow-up to 2012’s Oceania will be released on December 8 via BMG. It continues the band’s Teargarden By Kaleidyscope concept, to be taken a step further by next album Day For Night in 2015.

Mainman Billy Corgan recently warned the Pumpkins could end if their latest material wasn’t a big hit with fans, saying: “I’m not willing to wait around 15 to 20 years to have somebody go, ‘Hey, that album you made is really good.’ When this new album process is over, I’m either going to bail on this ship for good or I’m going to have a new ship to sail on.”

Monuments To An Elegy features Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee on drums and the album artwork features photography by Corgan.

Tracklist