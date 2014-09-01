Smashing Pumpkins could split

Smashing Pumpkins’ frontman Billy Corgan says he might pull the plug on the band after he finishes working on his current projects.

He is working on albums Monuments For An Elegy and Day For Night and reveals he’s increasingly frustrated at the state of the music business, saying he finds it hard to grab the attention of music fans.

Corgan tells The Chicago Tribune: “I’m not willing to wait around 15 to 20 years to have somebody go, ‘Hey, that album you made is really good’ and then sell it to the 7000 people that are still paying attention.

“When this new album process is over, I’m either going to bail on this ship for good or I’m going to have a new ship to sail on.”

He continues: “How do you reach through the fog as an artist? How do you punch your way back through? How do you say, ‘I still matter?’ How do you say, ‘How does one of my contemporaries get treated like a contemporary artist, and how do I get treated like I’m supposed to play Siamese Dream for the rest of my life?’

“At some point, you’ve got to fight this fight or go away.”

Monuments For An Elegy, featuring Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, has been completed and is expected to be released in 2015, while Day For Night will follow later next year.

Corgan also indicated he’s planning on digging through 800 early Smashing Pumpkins demos for a forthcoming release.