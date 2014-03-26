Smashing Pumpkins working on two albums

Smashing Pumpkins will return to their classic sound on two albums due for release next year, says mainman Billy Corgan.

The band’s 10th and 11th studio albums will be headed up with a single release before the end of 2014.

Corgan says: “I’ve just inked a new record deal with BMG that will see the release of two albums in 2015, titled Monuments To An Elegy and Day For Night.

“For those interested in sound, think: ‘guitars, guitars, guitars, and more guitars’, but more so on the epic side of things than, say, grossly metallic.

“Recording sessions begin today, as plenty of songs have been written and ready to go.”

He’s pledged to keep fans up to date on the band’s website, saying: “Items regarding each day’s recording will be shared that same evening, with song titles, lyrics, poetic impressions, pictures, sound clips, studio gear and the like offered for a circuitous, bird’s-eye view of the process as it unfolds.”

Smashing Pumpkins’ last album was 2012′s Oceania.