Slipknot’s Clown: This is our album for the new generation

Yesterday, Slipknot revealed they would release their sixth studio album on August 9.

The band haven’t given the title away just yet, but Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan previously said the record “breaks down to good v evil, or in this sense, evil v good,” adding: “It’s about being a human being and experiencing what you have in correlating it to this world.

“This world is ugly and it’s supposed to be, and it has to be in order for art to lead to grandness and beauty.”

And, in a new interview with Kerrang, the percussionist has given some more of his thoughts about the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.

He says: “No albums are better or worse than each other, and they’re all important to our legacy and our story. But what I’m trying to tell you is, that first album is like being smacked in the face with a garbage can, or a bat. It’s a fucking assault on your soul.

“With this album, because I don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring, I have to look at this being it. Every time we come out, people are like, ‘What’s Slipknot going to do? Who are they going to be?’

“I really feel this is like me coming out again. I can’t explain it. But it’s like discovering us all over again. We’re back to help the new generation discover it like they first did in 98.”

Along with revealing the album’s release date, Slipknot also announced they’d head out on tour across North America on the Knotfest Roadshow with Gojira, Behemoth and Volbeat.

Before those dates get under way, Slipknot will play shows across Europe, including a headline set at the UK’s Download festival.

Slipknot - The 2019 Knotfest Roadshow

Jul 26: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 27: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheater, CA

Aug 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 04: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 06: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Aug 10: Des Moines Iowa State Fairgrounds, IA (Slipknot and Gojira only)

Aug 11: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 12: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 14: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 16: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Aug 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 20: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 21: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 23: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 24: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 25: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 27: Mansfield The Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 28: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 31: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 01: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 03: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 04: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 06: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 07: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 08: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX