Slipknot to livestream their November 5 Knotfest Los Angeles show

Slipknot have revealed their intention to livestream their November 5 Knotfest LA show globally.

In what will be The Nine’ first ever livestream, their headline performance at the Banc of California Stadium will be broadcast across the planet, giving ‘maggots’ worldwide the opportunity to share in what promises to be another landmark gig in Slipknot’s storied career.



As part of the broadcast, ticket holders will not only get to see Slipknot’s striking new production, but will also be served up a feast of hard-hitting material from select acts on the bill, including Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, and ‘sons of Slipknot’ Vended. A special performance from metallic dance troupe Cherry Bombs is also included in the package.



Tickets are on sale now, priced at a discounted pre-sale cost of $15, with on-the-day tickets being $20. Knotfest members will be eligible to purchase tickers at a discounted price of $12. Tickets bundled with event merchandise are also available.

The livestream will remain active and accessible for 72 hours following its initial broadcast.

Tickets for the one day festival, which also features Bring Me The Horizon, are still available.

Currently tearing up the US on their Knotfest Roadshow, the ’Knot will return with new music “in the next month or so”, according to frontman Corey Taylor.



Speaking on The Eddie Trunk Podcast, Taylor told the host that the band’s follow-up to We Are Not Your Kind is “pretty much done… probably about 80 per cent done.“

“We’re finishing up some music, [and] I’ve got a couple more songs to sing,” Taylor disclosed. “However, I will say this: don’t be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new.”

Asked if this would be a “well-in-advance single kind of vibe”, Taylor responded “more of a ‘Let’s bludgeon everybody and remind them why we’re still Slipknot’ kind of vibe.”

“This will be the release before we get to the single,” he added. “A little teaser to give people a taste. Kind of like what we did with All Out Life, but in the way that we didn’t put All Out Life on the album, this will actually be on the album, and it’s… I’m pretty stoked man, it’s going to remind people why they love Slipknot.”