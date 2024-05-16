"You’re absolutely right." Slipknot confirm rumours that brand new song Long May You Die, their first with new drummer Eloy Casagrande, is coming

Slipknot have confirmed rumours circulating within their own fanbase that a brand new song, titled Long May You Die, has been recorded. Speaking on Twitter/X, the Iowan metal legends somewhat cryptically noted: "Slipknot fans are talking amongst themselves about 'Long May You Die' being a new song written during the recent recording sessions."

"You're right. You're absolutely right," they added, stopping short of confirming when (or even if?) the new song will actually be released. When it comes, Long May You Die will serve as the first piece of new Slipknot music since the official announcement that ex-Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande would be replacing Jay Weingberg behind the kit. Casagrande recently revealed that he has already written with the band, though concrete info on the new songs remains typically elusive. “We’ve written a few things, and they’re shelved for the time being," he told Veja São Paulo.

“For the time being, I don’t think there’s any pressure to record new material. But I’m sure they want to, I don’t know when, because right now the band is focussed on celebrating its 25th anniversary.”

Those 25th anniversary celebrations, marking two and a half decades since the release of Slipknot's game-changing debut album, will see The Nine run through dates across North, Central and South America, plus the UK and Europe later in the year.

