Slipknot's Duality reworked by Lounge Kittens

The Lounge Kittens have released a video featuring their take on Slipknot's Duality.

The cabaret trio have made a video for the song, in which they flee from two warring sets of fans. They say now is the perfect time to release the cover, with Slipknot’s new album .5: The Gray Chapter due out next week.

Timia Kitten says: “The Lounge Kittens as a band are all about duality. So we had two groups of fans from different sides - the cabaret crowd who appreciate the cheek of what we do and the die-hard metallers with a sense of humour - arguing over a double-booking and whose event we should ultimately play at.

“This also gave us an opportunity to put the two sides in different masks which was a nice little nod to Slipknot. Jenny’s arrangement reminded me so much of the silent film era, whenever we sang the verse I envisioned Keystone Kops, Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, slapstick chases and funny sped up running, so that was what we were channelling during the making of this video.”

Jen Kitten adds: “Slipknot’s Duality has got such a frantic energy about it – especially when you accompany the video alongside it – with super dark angst and dirty rhythm, and I really wanted to convey the same atmosphere but still take it away from its origins.”

The Lounge Kittens tour the UK with Steel Panther and Skindred next year.

Mar 06: Manchester O2 Apollo

Mar 07: Manchester O2 Apollo

Mar 09: Glasgow O2 Academy

Mar 10: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 12: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 13: Leicester O2 Academy Leicester

Mar 14: London SSE Arena Wembley