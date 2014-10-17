Trending

Slipknot's Duality reworked by Lounge Kittens

By Metal Hammer  

Watch video for cabaret trio's unique cover

The Lounge Kittens have released a video featuring their take on Slipknot's Duality.

The cabaret trio have made a video for the song, in which they flee from two warring sets of fans. They say now is the perfect time to release the cover, with Slipknot’s new album .5: The Gray Chapter due out next week.

Timia Kitten says: “The Lounge Kittens as a band are all about duality. So we had two groups of fans from different sides - the cabaret crowd who appreciate the cheek of what we do and the die-hard metallers with a sense of humour - arguing over a double-booking and whose event we should ultimately play at.

“This also gave us an opportunity to put the two sides in different masks which was a nice little nod to Slipknot. Jenny’s arrangement reminded me so much of the silent film era, whenever we sang the verse I envisioned Keystone Kops, Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, slapstick chases and funny sped up running, so that was what we were channelling during the making of this video.”

Jen Kitten adds: “Slipknot’s Duality has got such a frantic energy about it – especially when you accompany the video alongside it – with super dark angst and dirty rhythm, and I really wanted to convey the same atmosphere but still take it away from its origins.”

The Lounge Kittens tour the UK with Steel Panther and Skindred next year.

Steel Panther, Skindred and The Lounge Kittens 2015 UK tour dates dates

Mar 06: Manchester O2 Apollo

Mar 07: Manchester O2 Apollo

Mar 09: Glasgow O2 Academy

Mar 10: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 12: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 13: Leicester O2 Academy Leicester

Mar 14: London SSE Arena Wembley

