Slipknot just released pro-shot video of an entire 2023 headline set

Slipknot have released the complete footage of their headline set at the 2023 Resurrection Festival.

The concert – which took place at the Campo De Fútbol Celeiro in Viveiro, Spain, on June 30 – is now available to view in its entirety on YouTube.

The nu metal stars played a 90-minute, 16-song show at the event, with a setlist that included fan favourites like Psychosocial and Duality alongside such rarer songs as Purity and The Blister Exists. The full setlist can be seen below.

Slipknot did a festival tour of Europe in the summer to promote their 2022 album The End, So Far. The run of shows included a headline set at Download Festival in Donington, UK, on June 11.

Reviewing Slipknot’s Download set, Metal Hammer writer Rich Hobson awarded the gig four stars.

“As the pool of legacy Donington headliners dwindles ever lower, Slipknot prove that Download's greatest strength has always been its ability to offer new acts an apotheosis to the same status as the rock and metal gods of yesteryear,” wrote Hobson.

“The fact they do so even following two massive Metallica setlists on Thursday and Saturday, and a crowning Bring Me The Horizon performance, inciting possibly the biggest singalong of the weekend to Duality, is yet more weight to their claim on the title of the ultimate Download Festival band and an unstoppable sonic behemoth.”

Metal Hammer also gave The End, So Far a four-star review in 2022.

“At this stage in their career, they could easily have phoned in something far more familiar and far less challenging to appease the diehards hankering for Iowa 2.0,” wrote Dannii Leivers, “but that’s never been the Slipknot way. Nihilistic, challenging and as euphorically destructive as ever, The End, So Far is the sound of a band still carving their own path of sonic carnage, right at the top of their game.”

Slipknot’s summer tour was the band’s first without Craig “133” Jones since he joined in 1996. The keyboardist’s exit was announced on June 7 and his replacement member has yet to be named by the band, despite them posting a photo of their mask on social media on June 8.

Slipknot will next perform live at the Hell And Heaven festival in Mexico City on Friday (November 3). Singer Corey Taylor will then tour Europe and Australia in November and December to promote his new solo album, CMF2. Full dates and tickets are available on his website.

Slipknot setlist – Resurrection Festival, Spain, June 30

The Blister Exists

The Dying Song (Time To Sing)

Liberate

Yen

Psychosocial

The Devil In I

The Heretic Anthem

Eyeless

Wait And Bleed

Unsainted

Snuff

Purity

People = Shit

Surfacing

Duality

Spit It Out