Slipknot have posted a photo of a possible new member and no one knows what's going on anymore

It's been a busy day in the Slipknot camp. After taking to social media to announce that longtime sampler and keyboardist Craig Jones had departed the band, the band then deleted the posts.

Now they've shared a photo of unfamiliar masked figure, suggesting that a new member has joined the band in the wake of Jones' departure. Or, alternatively, that Jones is actually still with the band but has a new mask. It's complicated.

"If my theory is true then I think it’s absolutely genius," writes Slipknot fan jtaut on Instagram. "Craig has always been the silent and forgotten member of the band, so what better way to bring attention to him by fabricating a fun publicity stunt that also benefits the entire band and their upcoming new projects."

In the less-than-happy corner, ssusann14 posted, "NAHHH WHO THE FUCK IS THIS???? WHERES CRAIG."

Something is definitely going on. Late yesterday drummer Jay Weinberg teased a new mask of his own, releasing a 10-second clip accompanied by the single word 'evolve'. And photographs emerging from Slipknot's show at the Nova Rock Festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, last night, show that the new member/newly remasked Craig (delete where appropriate) has already taken his place onstage.

The Nova Rock show took place without Slipknot percussionist and co-founder Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, who is sitting out the current run of dates to look after his wife, who is suffering from unnamed health issues.

Slipknot headline the Sunday night of this weekend's historic, four-day Download festival in the UK. Their full list of European tour dates for summer 2023 can be seen below.

