Are Slipknot secretly making a concept album?

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has revealed that the band's next album could be "conceptual".

Speaking to Matt Pinfield of 95.5 KLOS' New & Approved series, Taylor said that the band have been working on the follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind. The frontman also said that the new music "has everything you could want from a Slipknot project". Taylor recently teased that something "massive" was in the pipeline for Slipknot, and it sounds like this new album could be it.

"We've compiled a lot of material," Taylor told Pinfield. "Me and Clown [Shawn Crahan] have talked about something really, really cool, if we can pull it off. There's a chance that it could be conceptual – if we can really do it right.

"I mean, the music is brilliant. It expands on what we did with We Are Not Your Kind – it kind of blossoms from there – but the great thing is, it's got not only that, but it's got everything that you would want from a Slipknot project; there's the heavy stuff, there's the dark stuff, there's the melodic stuff, there's the weird stuff. We have so many different flavours that we can play with that, now, at this point, it's just us kind of mixing and matching and seeing what excites us."

He continued: "That's all I can say for right now. But I can tell you that it's really, really good, man. We're entering a realm that we've never been, and that, to us, is exciting. Especially after all of these years, we pride ourselves on always being able to try and top ourselves, and if we can pull this off, this may be the ultimate 'top ourselves.'"

