Something “massive” is on the way from Slipknot according to Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor has teased that something “massive” is in the pipeline from Slipknot.

Speaking to Kerrang! Radio, the singer said: “Slipknot is booked to tour America end of September. We are booked to go out. And we haven't heard anything yet that it's different. And we talk to (promoter) Live Nation every week. We're up to date on all of the different restrictions, not only in the states, but federally. We're, obviously, keeping an eye on everything and kind of going from there.

“Other than that, right now, there's some stuff brewing that I can't talk about, but it's massive. I can say this: you will hear about it probably in the next month or so, let's put it that way."

Last November, Taylor hinted that the follow up to Slipknot’s most recent album We Are Not Your Kind could arrive in 2021.

Speaking to Good Company With Bowling, the singer said: “The plan right now with Slipknot is to try and a, finish up the touring next year, and b, we’re thinking about kind of putting another album out maybe next year.”

It’s unclear if Taylor’ “massive” news refers a brand new studio album, the unreleased Look Outside Your Window album recorded during sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone or something else entirely.