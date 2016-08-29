Slipknot ‘just hitting our stride’ says Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor believes Slipknot are on the verge of reaching their peak as a band, even though they’ve been in existence for 17 years.

They’re currently touring in support of latest album .5: The Gray Chapter, and the frontman feels the performances prove they’re at the top of their game.

Taylor tells Ticketmaster: “It’s a great set this time round. It’s a little longer, and I think it represents all the different eras that we’ve gone through.

“We’ve been able to use our history and make it something new – instead of looking in a rearview mirror, we’re looking out the windshield at what’s to come.

“I think that’s why people are gravitating towards this. It doesn’t feel like a greatest hits set. It feels like we’re just hitting our stride. For a band that’s been around for 17 years, that’s a hell of a feeling.”

He recently underwent spinal surgery, forcing the band to postpone the start of their current tour. He’s since admitted that he returned to action too soon, and remains under orders to avoid his more extreme onstage antics.

Taylor says: “There’s all these things that I’m used to doing that I’ve had to fight off – no headbanging, no jumping off crazy shit. I really had to rein it in and also entertain the audience.

“I’m really happy that I quit smoking before any of this stuff happened, because my voice is stronger than it’s been in God knows how long.

“That’s one of the things I’m leaning on most. My vocal development has allowed me to loosen up and entertain the audience in a different way.

“It’s still exciting. It’s still a lot of fun. It’s still powerful. It’s just different. And the guys have all rallied round me and had my back when I needed them. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Slipknot just announced plans to perform 2001 album Iowa in full at their Knotfest event in San Bernardino next month.

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

Slipknot's Iowa voted greatest album of 21st century

Every song on Slipknot's Iowa ranked from worst to best