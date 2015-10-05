Slipknot issue XIX video

Slipknot have released a video for their track XIX.
It’s taken from latest album .5: The Gray Chapter and the video can be viewed below.
Yesterday, Slipknot announced four UK arena dates for 2016. Frontman Corey Taylor says: “Any time we get the chance to come over to the UK, it’s awesome. Hopefully the fans have as much fun as we do.
“We’ll be putting together a great set for them, and as we fill out the bill with bands, we hope the excitement gets even bigger.”
Tickets are available on pre-sale from 9am on October 7 at the band’s website, with general sale opening at 9am on October 9 via LiveNation.
SLIPKNOT FEBRUARY 2016 UK ARENA DATES
Feb 08: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Feb 09: London Alexandra Palace
Feb 12: Birmingham Genting Arena
Feb 13: Leeds First Direct Arena