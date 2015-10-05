Slipknot issue XIX video

Slipknot have released a video for their track XIX.

It’s taken from latest album .5: The Gray Chapter and the video can be viewed below.

Yesterday, Slipknot announced four UK arena dates for 2016. Frontman Corey Taylor says: “Any time we get the chance to come over to the UK, it’s awesome. Hopefully the fans have as much fun as we do.

“We’ll be putting together a great set for them, and as we fill out the bill with bands, we hope the excitement gets even bigger.”

Tickets are available on pre-sale from 9am on October 7 at the band’s website, with general sale opening at 9am on October 9 via LiveNation.

Feb 08: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Feb 09: London Alexandra Palace

Feb 12: Birmingham Genting Arena

Feb 13: Leeds First Direct Arena