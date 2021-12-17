Slipknot eye spring 2022 release for ‘crazy’ new album says ‘stoked’ Corey Taylor

Slipknot are eying up a March/April 2022 release date for their forthcoming seventh album, according to frontman Corey Taylor.

Speaking on HardDrive Radio, Taylor told host Lou Brutus that he still has four songs to complete on the album - “I'm redoing one that I wasn't happy with”, he revealed - and says he'll then “go back through and do punch-up on anything that I'm just not feeling.”

"The goal right now — and I don't wanna talk out of turn — the goal is to get it ready for mix [in] January so we can get it out two or three months after,” he added.

Slipknot have already released a taster for the album, which they've been recording in Los Angeles with Joe Baresi (Avenged Sevenfold/Melvins/Kyuss), in the form of The Chapeltown Rag.



“We were able to really kind of pull off something crazy,” Taylor told Brutus. “It's really good; I'm really, really stoked on it. I actually like this one more than I like We Are Not Your Kind, and I loved We Are Not Your Kind.”



“It’s an expansion of where we were at on We Are Not Your Kind,” the singer stated in July. “This band has always prided itself on expanding boundaries, expanding our musical vision.”



“There’s a couple of songs on here that people are gonna be, like… There’s definitely some pit openers that are gonna fucking freak people out.”

“It’s got the heavy… There’s so many different elements on this one, man, that let’s just say I’m really excited to get the vocals on it. I’ve got all the lyrics written and whatnot. I’m starting to fine-tune everything. It’s gonna be interesting, man.”