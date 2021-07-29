Corey Taylor reckons the new Slipknot album will ‘f**king freak people out’

The sudden, tragic passing of founding member Joey Jordison on July 26 has thrown the Slipknot family and the entire metal community into mourning. Former bandmates Corey Taylor, Shawn Crahan and Jim Root posted a single black tile on their social media pages after the shock news of the drummer’s death was made public, and all at Hammer send our most sincere condolences. Before the devastating announcement, Taylor had spoken with great excitement about the next chapter of Slipknot’s story, talking up the new album on which the band have been working in Los Angeles in recent months: how Jordison’s death might impact those recordings remains to be seen.

Talking to the Consequence website, Taylor used the word ‘rad’ to describe the new material he and his bandmates have been tracking in California.



“It’s an expansion of where we were at on [2019’s] We Are Not Your Kind,’ the singer stated. “This band has always prided itself on expanding boundaries, expanding our musical vision.”



“There’s a couple of songs on here that people are gonna be, like… There’s definitely some pit openers that are gonna fucking freak people out.”

“It’s got the heavy… There’s so many different elements on this one, man, that let’s just say I’m really excited to get the vocals on it. I’ve got all the lyrics written and whatnot. I’m starting to fine-tune everything. It’s gonna be interesting, man.”



“I think I talked about it somewhere else where this is the first time in a long time on a Slipknot album where I’m not just talking about things from my point of view; I’m trying to look at things from other people’s point of view and tell different stories again. I’m kind of getting back to that, and it feels very freeing. It’s very liberating.”

Shawn Crahan had previously described the group’s new recordings as “God music.”



Slipknot had hoped to wrap the recording of what will be their seventh studio album this month. The group’s previously announced 25-date Knotfest Roadshow is scheduled to begin on September 28 in Tinley Park, Illinois.