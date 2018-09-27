Slipknot call on fans for anniversary video shoot

Slipknot have issued a casting call for fans to attend a video shoot.

In a short message on Twitter using the hashtag #Slipknot20thAnniversary, the band have asked fans to get in touch if they’d like to attend the event which will take place on October 5 in Los Angeles.

No other details have been released.

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of Slipknot’s self-titled debut album, with Shawn “Clown” Crahan hinting earlier this month that the band would celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2019.

Slipknot are currently putting the pieces in place for the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter with frontman Corey Taylor checking in back in June saying the new material was “Iowa levels of heavy”.

In the same interview with Kerrang, he added: “Be prepared for 2019 – which, weirdly, is the 20th anniversary of our first album. Shit’s about to get fucking real again! So take that as you will.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.