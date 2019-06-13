Slipknot could expand Knotfest across Europe

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Slipknot had joined forces with Hellfest to stage Knotfest the day before the French festival officially kicks off.

Corey Taylor and co will take over the festival site under their Knotfest banner on June 20, with artists including Rob Zombie, Sabaton, Amon Amarth and Behemoth joining them.

And while Knotfest has popped up in the US, Japan and South America in the past, this month’s event will be the first in Europe… and it might not be the last, according to Slipknot’s manager Cory Brennan of 5B Management.

Speaking abbey Knotfest with Music Week, Brennan explains: “Knotfest started out of necessity and opportunity – chiefly a need in North America.

“There was Rock On The Range, but there weren’t any other heavy music destinations out there. They were all being hipster. There was nothing for rock bands in many parts of the US.

“We went into areas where there was no competition, where no one was thinking about the fans there, and we did it. The first one was in Omaha, Nebraska, the second one was in Wisconsin – they were back to back and it was amazing.

“They’ve created a community that can travel from country to country and resonate with 50,000 - 100,000 fans each time and it’s not like anything else.”

As for possible future European plans, Brennan continues: “The first one is in Clisson, France, the day before Hellfest starts. You buy a separate ticket to Knotfest and a separate ticket to Hellfest.

“We’re at 40,000 tickets, and it’ll sell out. Now we’re getting approached about doing Knotfest in Germany, Switzerland, and throughout Europe.”

Back in March, Slipknot announced they’d head out on the Knotfest Roadshow across North America this summer, where they’ll be joined by Gojira, Behemoth and Volbeat.

Slipknot are currently on tour across Europe and will headline this weekend’s Download festival in the UK. Their new album We Are Not Your Kind will be released on August 9.

