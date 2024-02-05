Sleepmakeswaves announce London headline show for May

Australian post-rockers sleepmakeswaves have announced a London headline show for May. The Sydney trio will play London's The Garage on May 14.

Support comes from fellow Australian doom-jazz band Tangled Thoughts of Leaving, and English shoegaze group Graywave.

Last month the band announced they will release their latest album, It’s Here, But I Have No Names For It, through Bird's RobeMGM and Dunk Records on April 12. It sees them return to the longform release after their 2020 EP trilogy these are not your dreams.

At the time the band stated: "The mysterious phase of nothingness, crucial to the smw creative process, is over: our new album is finally done. Thank you so much to all our listeners for your patience. It has been a slow but intense labor of love and we are proud of the songs on this record, and grateful for the many people who helped bring it to life. Hope to see you on the road in 2024, more show announcements to come, and we truly hope the new music we’re about to release resonates with you in the same way it does with us."

Sleepmakeswaves kick off their world tour in Australia in April, playing shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane with support from Taiwanese math rockers Elephant Gym and fellow Australian post-rock veterans Meniscus. Then they return to Europe and the UK in May to headline Belgium’s Dunk Festival and London’s The Garage.

