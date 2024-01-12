Sleepmakeswaves release hilarious animated trailer for new album

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Australian post-rockers sleepmakeswaves will release new album It’s Here, But I Have No Names For It in April

sleepmakeswaves
(Image credit: Press)

Australian post-rockers sleepmakeswaves have announced they will release their latest album, It’s Here, But I Have No Names For It, through Bird's RobeMGM and Dunk Records on April 12. You can watch a hilarious animated  trailer for the new album below.

At the same time the trio have also announced they will headline Belgium’s Dunk Festival on May 11, and co-headline North America's PostFest in Indianapolis in July. Further shows will be added. The band will kick off their world tour in Australia in April, playing shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane with support from Taiwanese math rockers Elephant Gym and fellow Australian post-rock veterans Meniscus.

The band have made the following statement:

“The instrumental band sleepmakeswaves

 Decided rock music they must save

 In the year twenty twenty four

 Fans were clamouring for more

 So they dropped a new record

 It’s a rave!

The mysterious phase of nothingness, crucial to the smw creative process, is over: our new album is finally done. Thank you so much to all our listeners for your patience. It has been a slow but intense labor of love and we are proud of the songs on this record, and grateful for the many people who helped bring it to life. Hope to see you on the road in 2024, more show announcements to come, and we truly hope the new music we’re about to release resonates with you in the same way it does with us. 

 Love smw"

sleepmakeswaves Australian tour 2024
Apr 26: Melbourne Max Watts
Apr 27: Sydney Manning Bar
Apr 28: Brisbane The Triffid

Pre-order It’s Here, But I Have No Names For It.

sleepmakeswaves

(Image credit: Bird's Robe Records)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.