Sleepmakeswaves release hilarious animated trailer for new album

Australian post-rockers sleepmakeswaves have announced they will release their latest album, It’s Here, But I Have No Names For It, through Bird's RobeMGM and Dunk Records on April 12. You can watch a hilarious animated trailer for the new album below.

At the same time the trio have also announced they will headline Belgium’s Dunk Festival on May 11, and co-headline North America's PostFest in Indianapolis in July. Further shows will be added. The band will kick off their world tour in Australia in April, playing shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane with support from Taiwanese math rockers Elephant Gym and fellow Australian post-rock veterans Meniscus.

The band have made the following statement:

“The instrumental band sleepmakeswaves

Decided rock music they must save

In the year twenty twenty four

Fans were clamouring for more

So they dropped a new record

It’s a rave!

The mysterious phase of nothingness, crucial to the smw creative process, is over: our new album is finally done. Thank you so much to all our listeners for your patience. It has been a slow but intense labor of love and we are proud of the songs on this record, and grateful for the many people who helped bring it to life. Hope to see you on the road in 2024, more show announcements to come, and we truly hope the new music we’re about to release resonates with you in the same way it does with us.

Love smw"

sleepmakeswaves Australian tour 2024

Apr 26: Melbourne Max Watts

Apr 27: Sydney Manning Bar

Apr 28: Brisbane The Triffid

Pre-order It’s Here, But I Have No Names For It.