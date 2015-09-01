Slayer stream Cast The First Stone

Slayer have made their track Cast The First Stone available to stream.

It’s taken from the band’s 11th album Repentless, due to be released on September 11 via Nuclear Blast. They’ve previously issued streams of the title track and When The Stillness Comes.

Slayer worked with producer Terry Date on the album. Frontman Tom Araya recently said: “I only really knew him from the Pantera records, but then I was given this laundry list of stuff and he’s done a lot of great records. He’s all about letting you do what you do and then telling you if it sucks or not. He’s a sweet guy.”

A prison-themed video for the title track is expected to be unveiled soon, featuring a string of movie actors including Machete star Danny Trejo.

Repentless tracklist